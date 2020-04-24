It is with deep regret that we announce that there will be no Almonte fair in 2020. The Board of Directors did not make this move lightly; it was made after much consideration, discussion and anxiety. Due to very challenging times we have decided to postpone our 162nd edition of the fair until 16th, 17th, and 18th of July 2021.

On behalf of the Executive, I would like to thank all of our directors, committee chairpersons, Board members, volunteers, donors, sponsors, exhibitors, judges, vendors, and midway personnel for their understanding and commitment. Without all of you we could not produce the type of agricultural and homecraft exhibition we can all be proud of.

The safety, health and wellbeing of all of you, as well as the public as a whole, must be our main concern. We thank everyone for their support over the past 161 years and look forward to business as usual in 2021.

We really hope you will all return to take part in this very important endeavour for our community. Let’s look forward to something bigger and even better next year.

Stay safe and healthy.

Glen Brydges

NLAS President

(Almonte Fair)