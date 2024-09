HOURIGAN, Norah

Following a brief illness, Norah passed away on Monday, September 9, 2024. Predeceased by her parents, George and Florence Hourigan as well as her brother, John. Norah is survived by her sister, Anne; her brother, Dan; her niece Kelli and her nephew, Michael.

A private family service will take place at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior.

For those wishing to donate, please consider the Almonte Hospital Foundation or the Almonte Legion.