Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Spicy Caramelized Shrimp with Lemongrass

by Susan Hanna This delicious recipe from NYT...

Martin Phillips — obituary

Phillips, Martin David On March 29, 2024, Martin...

Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, April 7

The dance is from 2 pm till...
The BillboardOlde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, April 7

Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, April 7

The dance is from 2 pm till 6 pm with supper being served at 5 pm.

  • Adults are $18
  • Children 6-10 $8
  • Children 5 and under and musicians are free

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone