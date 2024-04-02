The BillboardOlde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, April 7 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, April 7 April 2, 2024 The dance is from 2 pm till 6 pm with supper being served at 5 pm. Adults are $18 Children 6-10 $8 Children 5 and under and musicians are free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Seats still available for Union Hall Pancake Breakfast April 7! April 2, 2024 Creative Writing Workshop Series: Playing with Form March 29, 2024 “Net-Work” by Adrian Baker: New Exhibit at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum March 29, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Spicy Caramelized Shrimp with Lemongrass March 31, 2024 Martin Phillips — obituary April 2, 2024 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, April 7 April 2, 2024 Seats still available for Union Hall Pancake Breakfast April 7! April 2, 2024 TWO EXHIBITIONS opening at Sivarulrasa Gallery April 2, 2024 Update on locally supported orphanage in Haiti April 1, 2024 From the Archives Giant birthday street party for Dr. James Naismith Biking birders in fine feather for annual avian adventure Roasted Squash Salad with Cranberries Baked Skillet Pasta with Cheddar and Fried Onions Almonte's SchoolBOX helps build a Nicaraguan school. End Times or New Year? Almonte General Hospital expands hours for X-rays and ultrasounds Province hits emergency brake: How this affects our region