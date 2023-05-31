Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Almonte House & Garden Tour, June 24

June 24, 2023 10 am-5 pm Who doesn’t...

Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, June 4

Clayton community centre June 4 2 pm...

Friday June 2nd is National Donut Day at HFT DONUTS

25 Industrial Drive Every customer who visits us...
Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, June 4

Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, June 4

Clayton community centre

  • June 4
  • 2 pm – 6 pm

Supper served at 5 pm

  • $18 adults
  • $8 for children 6-10
  • musicians and children 5 and under free.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

