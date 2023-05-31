The BillboardOlde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, June 4 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, June 4 May 31, 2023 Clayton community centre June 4 2 pm – 6 pm Supper served at 5 pm $18 adults $8 for children 6-10 musicians and children 5 and under free. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Almonte House & Garden Tour, June 24 May 31, 2023 Friday June 2nd is National Donut Day at HFT DONUTS May 31, 2023 Bidding opens soon for Fun, Food, & Favorites online auction May 30, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Almonte House & Garden Tour, June 24 May 31, 2023 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, June 4 May 31, 2023 Friday June 2nd is National Donut Day at HFT DONUTS May 31, 2023 Baked Cod with Cherry Tomatoes and Chickpeas May 28, 2023 Emergency training exercise in Carleton Place on Saturday May 30, 2023 Carebridge joins the Just Good Compost team May 30, 2023 From the Archives Sweet and Spicy Grilled Rainbow Trout Angel muffins Results of the Provincial Election in Carleton- Mississiippi Mills Riding. Valley history through plastic bags Early winter has backyard rinks, Laurier’s RinkWatch project in full swing Capacity is limited at the Committee of the Whole meeting July 29 Health Unit issues heat warning (!) Are you an unpaid caregiver in need of support?