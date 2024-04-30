The BillboardOlde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, May 5 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, May 5 April 30, 2024 The dance is from 2 pm till 6 pm with supper being served at 5 pm. Adults are $18 Children 6-10 $8 Children 5 and under and musicians are free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Free community breakfast at St George’s, May 4 April 30, 2024 Outdoor Summer Theatre Camp at the Mill of Kintail April 27, 2024 Practical Caregiver Training weekend sessions in June 2024 April 26, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, May 5 April 30, 2024 For sale: Showcases April 30, 2024 Free community breakfast at St George’s, May 4 April 30, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz-April 27, 2024 April 26, 2024 Recollections of Jim Hugessen April 28, 2024 Young people from Almonte United Church mark Earth Week April 28, 2024 From the Archives Mammals on our continent: winners and losers Peter Nelson’s travels – On the Orinoco River Gay Cook’s Carrot Terrine with Herbs – Dill, Chervil or Mint Gay Cook’s Broccoli/Cauliflower Head Topped with Browned Butter and Pureed Squash UN to conduct inquiry into Canadian government's response to missing and murdered aboriginal women What Is That … Icelandic Bird? Ukrainian family gives thanks for a warm welcome to Almonte Why I Celebrate Lent