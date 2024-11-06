by Susan Hanna

If you are looking for an easy and delicious fall dessert, try these no-bake pumpkin cheesecakes from Canadian Living. Beat together cream cheese, sugar, pumpkin purée, cream and pumpkin pie spice. Spoon into individual serving dishes and chill for an hour. Just before the hour is up, whip cream and sugar until soft peaks form. Spoon the whipped cream over the cheesecakes and refrigerate for up to 24 hours before serving. Cook’s note: This recipe makes two servings, but I tripled it to serve 6 and it worked fine. I sprinkled a little pumpkin pie spice on top of the whipped cream.

Serves 2

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Tre Stelle cream cheese and Eden 100% pumpkin purée. I made my own pie spice; see the recipe below. Check the dried spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Pumpkin cheesecake

3 oz (85 g) cream cheese, softened

3 tablespoons (45 ml) granulated sugar

1/3 cup (85 ml) pumpkin purée

2 tablespoons (30 ml) whipping cream (35%)

¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) pumpkin pie spice

Whipped cream

¼ cup (60 ml) whipping cream (35%)

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) granulated sugar

Pumpkin pie spice

¾ tsp (3.75 ml) cinnamon

½ tsp (2.5 ml) ground ginger

¼ tsp (1.25 ml) nutmeg

¼ tsp (1.25 ml) ground cloves

Preparation:

Pumpkin pie spice: Whisk the spices together. Pumpkin cheesecake: In large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth; beat in sugar for about 2 minutes. Beat in pumpkin, cream and pumpkin pie spice. Scrape into two 6-oz (175 ml) ramekins or glasses, smoothing tops. Refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour. Whipped cream: In bowl, beat cream with sugar until soft peaks form. Spoon over cheesecakes. (Make-ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.)

From Canadian Living