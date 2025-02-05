One-Pot Italian Sausages with White Beans and Kale

by Susan Hanna

This one-pot recipe from America’s Test Kitchen is perfect for supper on a cold winter night. Puree beans, tomatoes, juice and broth until smooth. Brown sausages and set aside. Cook onion, garlic, puree mixture, kale, tomatoes and seasoning. Add more beans, return the sausages to the pot and cook for about 10 minutes. Season and serve with crust bread.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Blue Menu beans are additive-free, or you could soak and cook ¾ cup (187.5 ml) dried beans. Unico tomatoes are free of additives. I used Better Than Bouillon paste for the broth and Free From hot Italian sausages. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 (15-ounce/425 g) cans cannellini beans, rinsed

1 (28-ounce/794 g) can diced tomatoes, drained with juice reserved

1 cup (250 ml) chicken broth

2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound (454 g) sweet or hot Italian sausage, pricked all over with fork

1 onion, chopped fine

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound (454 g) kale, stemmed and chopped

Salt and pepper

Preparation:

Puree ½ cup (125 ml) beans, ½ cup (125 ml) tomatoes, reserved tomato juice, and chicken broth in food processor until smooth, about 30 seconds. Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium heat until shimmering. Add sausages and brown on all sides, about 5 minutes; transfer to plate. Add onion to fat left in pot and cook until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in tomato puree mixture, kale, remaining drained tomatoes, and ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) salt, scraping up any browned bits. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until kale is wilted and tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in remaining beans, then nestle browned sausages and any accumulated juices into pot. Cover and simmer until sausages register 160 degrees F (71 degrees C) and sauce is thickened slightly, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve. Serve with crusty bread.

From America’s Test Kitchen