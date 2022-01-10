Join the North Lanark Historical Society on Thursday, January 20 at 7 p.m. for their first digital speaker series of the new year! Anthony Hopkins, Associate Professor Emeritus at York University explores a largely unknown and potentially controversial part of the history of Andrew Dickson in his presentation “(Mis)- Conduct & (Mis-) Management: Andrew Dickson at the Reform Penitentiary, Isle-aux-Noix”. A pioneer settler in Lanark County, and founder of Pakenham, Andrew Dickson succeeded in family life, farming, business, politics, public service, and geological research. His decades-long record of achievement culminated in his appointment in 1858 as Warden of the first juvenile reformatory in Lower Canada at Isle-aux-Noix. Late in 1859 he became the subject of a Commission of Inquiry, and in 1860 he was dismissed from his position as Warden. What happened to Andrew Dickson in his time at Isle-aux-Noix? Join us and find out!

Register for this event by filling out the form at this link – https://forms.gle/SKSeTsAbFeEoVLpR7 or by emailing nlrmuseum@gmail.com.

Registration to this event is free, but donations are encouraged to help the North Lanark Historical Society continue to offer these events throughout the year! Their donation page can be found at the link here – https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/