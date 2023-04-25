Open mic night at Equator, April 28

Musicworks is once again collaborating with Equator Coffee Roasters to hold an open mic night this Friday, April 28th from 6pm to 9pm.

The host for the evening will be Trevor Lubin as usual and we welcome all ages and levels to play and/or sing at this community event.

Equator offers a wide selection of food and drinks including beer, wine and Vodcow products.

Sign up sheet on site is first come first perform with a limit of 2 songs however one is welcome to add your name a second time to the end of the list time allowing.