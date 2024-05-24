Ottawa Valley Family Health Team seeks board members

Call for Board Directors

The Ottawa Valley Family Health Team (OVFHT) is seeking new Board members. Our team of family physicians and interdisciplinary health providers serve people in Almonte, Carleton Place and Beckwith. The Ottawa Valley Family Health Team opened its doors in November 2010. We are a not-for-profit Family Health Team (FHT), funded by Ontario Health. The Chief Executive Officer of our FHT reports to a Board of Directors, which is made up of two family physicians and seven members from the community.

Our mission is to increase the level of and access to primary care services by building an integrated team of health care professionals, so that all residents have access to timely, high quality primary care medical services, emphasizing health promotion, disease prevention and improved management of chronic disease.

The term for our Board member position is two years. At a minimum, the board meets four times per year. In addition, the expectation is that each Board member joins at least one Board committee.

Qualifications

Currently, the Board of Directors is seeking new volunteer Board Members who demonstrate leadership with a variety of skills and expertise to help set strategic direction, provide governance oversight, and monitor the financial health of the organisation. Board members must be a patient representing the Carleton Place, Beckwith or Almonte FHO physicians.

We are looking for dynamic and deeply engaged board members to act in the best long-term interest of the organization, and its stakeholders.

The following knowledge, experience and attributes are being sought to serve on the board:

Strategic Planning & Leadership

Clinical Skills

Financial Management/Audit

Performance Measurement

Patient Relations/Complaints

Information Technology

Legal

Board Experience with a specific focus on not-for-profit

Attributes



Critical Thinking

Interpersonal skills

Teamwork

Strategic outlook

Communication through constructive conversations and consensus building

Meetings Events and Time Commitment

The Board issues a calendar of meetings and events so that Board members can commit with adequate notice. Meetings would be held quarterly in line with reporting requirements of the organization.

Meetings Include



Board Meetings held quarterly. Meetings start at 4:30pm

Board committee meetings are between the scheduled regular Board meetings as required

Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September

Contact Information



To apply please send in your cover letter and resume to: