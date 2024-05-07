Outdoor Adventure Days Camp at Kintail

MVCA’s highly anticipated Outdoor Adventure Days Camps are back at the Mill of Kintail for 2024!

The Mill of Kintail is a 154-acre site situated along the Indian River in Mississippi Mills. Each week of camp runs on a specific theme related to the natural environment.

Campers will have the opportunity to explore plants, wildlife, insects, habitats and water through a variety of games,

activities, arts & crafts, stories and more! Campers will experience a nature immersion program, while learning the importance of conservation and stewardship.

Session Dates

Week 1 July 8 – July 12

Week 2 July 15 – July 19

Week 3 July 22 – July 26

Week 4 July 29 – August 2

The camp is held at the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area, located at 2854 Ramsay Concession 8, Mississippi Mills.

Registration cost is $250 per week per child (Discount for multiple children from the same family will be $25 per child, per session)

Ages: 6 -12 years old

Camp hours Monday to Friday 9am -4pm.

Before-care/After Care available at 8am for earliest drop off and until 5pm for latest pick-up. Cost is $10 for one option and $20 for both for the week of choice.

Camp will run rain or shine.

Registration is available through the MVCA website.

Link to more information: 2024 Outdoor Adventure Day Camps – Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (mvc.on.ca)