Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Robert Bird — obituary

Robert Chesley Bird died of natural causes...

Outdoor Adventure Days Camp at Kintail

MVCA's highly anticipated Outdoor Adventure Days Camps...

Fender guitar amp for sale

The Fender Mustang GT 40 is a...
The BillboardOutdoor Adventure Days Camp at Kintail

Outdoor Adventure Days Camp at Kintail

MVCA’s highly anticipated Outdoor Adventure Days Camps are back at the Mill of Kintail for 2024!

The Mill of Kintail is a 154-acre site situated along the Indian River in Mississippi Mills. Each week of camp runs on a specific theme related to the natural environment.

Campers will have the opportunity to explore plants, wildlife, insects, habitats and water through a variety of games,

activities, arts & crafts, stories and more! Campers will experience a nature immersion program, while learning the importance of conservation and stewardship.

Session Dates

  • Week 1 July 8 – July 12
  • Week 2 July 15 – July 19
  • Week 3 July 22 – July 26
  • Week 4 July 29 – August 2

The camp is held at the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area, located at 2854 Ramsay Concession 8, Mississippi Mills.

Registration cost is $250 per week per child (Discount for multiple children from the same family will be $25 per child, per session)

Ages: 6 -12 years old

Camp hours Monday to Friday 9am -4pm.

Before-care/After Care available at 8am for earliest drop off and until 5pm for latest pick-up. Cost is $10 for one option and $20 for both for the week of choice.

Camp will run rain or shine.

Registration is available through the MVCA website.

Link to more information: 2024 Outdoor Adventure Day Camps – Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (mvc.on.ca)

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone