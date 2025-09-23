Palestinian olive oil—save the shipping cost to Almonte

Jacob Berkowitz

I want to share an opportunity to buy some amazing olive oil—and in the process directly support Palestinian farmers and families.

The back story: While visiting my mom in Peterborough earlier this year I met three remarkable young Palestinian-Canadian brothers who operate a stall at the local farmer’s market. (Below, L-R, Anas and Noor. Absent, Mohammad).

We talked—they’re from Wadi Fuqin, a small Palestinian village near Bethlehem (Google Maps). So is the olive oil they import in small batches from their family’s and surrounding farms.

I bought a bottle—the oil is delicious, the kind you prize for dipping, dressings and special cooking. The cold-pressed, organic extra virgin olive oil is made from hand-picked olives in orchards that have been nurtured by generations of families. Most of the olive trees are centuries old.

Now, the brothers have set up Wadee Harvest to sell the olive oil online.

Here’s your opportunity to save the shipping cost:

Order your olive oil by Sunday, October 12 for pick-up in Almonte later in October. When you’re on the purchase page of the website, choose the “pick-up” option and then “Almonte”.

You’ll receive a follow-up email the week of Oct. 20th with details about pick-up times.

My hope is that we can collectively order at least 25 bottles of olive oil. Every bottle helps sustain a Palestinian farming community and preserve cultural practices rooted in the land.