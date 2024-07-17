Presentation and workshop on preserving old photos, July 21, Middleville





PRESENTATION

Plan to visit the Middleville and District Museum on Sunday, July 21st for an informative presentation by expert preservationist Kyla Ubbink of Ubbink Paper and Book Conservation. This hour-long presentation is open to the public and will begin at 10:30 am.

Visitors will learn about the history of photography and tips on how to preserve their own collection of photographs. Kyla will be available for questions following the presentation.

Cost $5

WORKSHOP

Kyla will also present a hands-on workshop describing how to care for and preserve old photographs.

1 – 4 pm. Registration required.

Cost $20 (including light lunch at 12:30) Register at middlevillemuseum.org/events or Canada Helps.