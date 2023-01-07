Programs and events from Musicworks



Hello and thank you for such a warm welcome back to Almonte’s music school once again. So many people were kind enough to reach out and recommend us to the new residents. We appreciate your support.

Musicworks is happy to have partnered again with Equator Coffee Roasters and Open Mic Nights are back (watch the Humm for details.) We continue to offer private lessons in many instruments from beginner to advanced, see our web page for details, mmmusicworks.com

Continuing programs are:

Adult Concert Band for fun: Wednesdays at 11 am, for novices and above. Roberta Archibald directs this group and provides musical support for all brass and woodwinds. Some strings wandered in and so we have a stings section as well. Beginners are welcome to join after a month or so of private lessons in the 10-11 am range on Wednesday then can join the group as ready. $10 drop-in fee.

Kids Rhythm and Song: A well-rounded program for kids 5-7 covering a variety of instruments, singing and fun introduction to music. A great prelude to private lessons. Fridays 4:15 -5 pm (drop off program with a waiting room available) $100 from January 13 to March 10.

All this continues at our new studio at 118 Richey Street, the studio is to the left of the house. 900 sq feet of music.

For any questions, feel free to call or email Wendy Whitaker at 613-256-7464 mmmusicworks.school@gmail.com

mmmusicworks.com