Puppets Up Still Needs YOU!

Hey Miss Millians – the Puppets Up! International Puppet Festival (taking place in Almonte from August 12-14) still has a few volunteer shifts left to fill. Just email volunteers@puppetsup.com or call Kris at 613-256-0315 if you can help. Youth can count their hours towards their High School Community Service.
If you can fit one or more of the following into your schedule, they would love to welcome you to their dynamic team of over 150 fabulous volunteers!
Venue Host – Sat. 9am-12pm
Venue Host – Sun. 11:45am-3:30pm
Bracelet Seller – Sat.11:30am-3:30pm
Bracelet Seller – Sun. 11:30am-3:30pm
Supervising Kids’ Street Activities – Sun. 11:30am-3:30pm
Supervising Kids’ Street Activities – Sun. 3-6:30pm
Information desk – Sun. 11:30am-3:30pm
Green Tent – Sun. 11:30am-3:30pm
Surveys – Sat. 11:30am-3:30pm
Kids’ Craft Tent – Sun. 11:30am-3:30pm
Kids’ Craft Tent – Sun. 3-6:30pm
Runners – all time slots
The festival’s Communications lead is also seeking four people to be stationed in performance venues on Saturday morning to get photos of the performers for social media (cell phone photos are fine).
Thanks very much!