Puppets Up Still Needs YOU!

Hey Miss Millians – the Puppets Up! International Puppet Festival (taking place in Almonte from August 12-14) still has a few volunteer shifts left to fill. Just email volunteers@puppetsup.com or call Kris at 613-256-0315 if you can help. Youth can count their hours towards their High School Community Service.

If you can fit one or more of the following into your schedule, they would love to welcome you to their dynamic team of over 150 fabulous volunteers!

Venue Host – Sat. 9am-12pm

Venue Host – Sun. 11:45am-3:30pm

Bracelet Seller – Sat.11:30am-3:30pm

Bracelet Seller – Sun. 11:30am-3:30pm

Supervising Kids’ Street Activities – Sun. 11:30am-3:30pm

Supervising Kids’ Street Activities – Sun. 3-6:30pm

Information desk – Sun. 11:30am-3:30pm

Green Tent – Sun. 11:30am-3:30pm

Surveys – Sat. 11:30am-3:30pm

Kids’ Craft Tent – Sun. 11:30am-3:30pm

Kids’ Craft Tent – Sun. 3-6:30pm

Runners – all time slots

The festival’s Communications lead is also seeking four people to be stationed in performance venues on Saturday morning to get photos of the performers for social media (cell phone photos are fine).

Thanks very much!