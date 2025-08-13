R. Tait McKenzie students create mindful labyrinth at the Mill of Kintail

A unique blend of learning, nature, and community collaboration has taken root at the Mill of Kintail, where this past school year students from Mrs. Costello’s Grade 5/6 class at R. Tait McKenzie Public School built a living labyrinth designed to foster mindfulness and connection to the environment.

The project, which began in September as a class-led initiative, culminated in a hands-on construction effort over three days in June. On Monday, June 9, 2025, students traveled to the Mill to begin laying out the labyrinth design. The following day, a gravel base was added to shape the winding path. On Wednesday, June 11, students returned to plant hundreds of native species and transport countless wheelbarrows of soil — a transformative effort that brought the vision to life.

As part of their preparation, the students consulted the Mill of Kintail Master Plan to identify native plants suitable for the space. Seeds were started both in the classroom and through winter sowing on site, with students noting that the seeds sown outdoors appeared stronger and hardier. To support healthy growth, they also enriched the soil using compost from their school’s lunch waste — with thanks to Just Good Compost for their support.

Visitors to the Mill will now find the Mindful Labyrinth lined with native greenery, carefully selected and planted by the students. But this project is about more than gardening.

Honouring a Legacy of Wellness

The project also serves as a meaningful tribute to the school’s namesake, Dr. R. Tait McKenzie, whose life and work are deeply rooted in the values the labyrinth represents. A renowned sculptor, surgeon, and pioneer in preventive and rehabilitative medicine, McKenzie believed in the vital connection between a healthy body and a healthy mind — a radical concept in his time. His belief in holistic well-being aligns closely with the purpose of the labyrinth: to support both physical and mental wellness through mindful activity in nature.

McKenzie’s legacy, along with that of his lifelong friend and basketball inventor James Naismith, is featured at the Mill of Kintail Museum, located on the same grounds as the new labyrinth. Their lives and contributions continue to inspire, and this student-driven initiative stands as a modern expression of R.Tait McKenzie’s philosophy.

Collaboration and Community Support

The labyrinth’s creation was made possible through the support of community partners and the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB). GIP generously donated gravel for the project, and Chad Lebine of LBL provided a significant discount on the use of heavy machinery and labour. Brooke Kelford, also of LBL, contributed his time and expertise in the classroom, helping students calculate the materials required.

Additional guidance came from Emma Higgins, Education Coordinator with the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA), and Scott Lawryk, Property Manager at the Mill, who helped students understand the property’s ecosystem and choose the ideal location for their labyrinth.

The students also prepared and delivered formal presentations to potential partners, advocating for their project with professionalism and enthusiasm. UCDSB’s Real World Learning and Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) partners were supportive of the students throughout the entire process.

Looking Ahead

This marks the first year of a three-year project. In year two, students plan to install signage to identify plant species and suggest mindfulness activities to try while walking the labyrinth. Plans also include expanding the planting of native grasses and continuing to enhance the space as a reflective retreat.

A Walk Toward Wellness

Designed to be a peaceful path for reflection, the Mindful Labyrinth offers visitors a calming experience immersed in nature. Labyrinth walking has been shown to reduce stress and support mental well-being — benefits that resonate strongly with both the students and the broader school community.

This inspiring project is a testament to what young people can accomplish when they are empowered, supported, and connected to both their learning and their local environment. The Mindful Labyrinth stands not only as a physical achievement, but as a living symbol of collaboration, care, and the enduring legacy of R. Tait McKenzie’s vision of wellness for both body and mind.

Submitted by Ms Costello’s grade 5/6 students