Registration for Almonte Tennis Club now open

The Almonte Tennis Club operates three tennis courts in Gemmill Park for the use of residents of Mississippi Mills and surrounding areas. Everyone is eligible to join the club and play, including all ages and skill levels. The club provides opportunities for individual play, organized club play, as well as lessons for all skill levels. The 2023 regular season runs for a full six months May to October, and many years even starts earlier and ends later depending on weather.

Registration for the 2023 Season is now open! Become a club member today at https://atc.sport.blog

A one-time registration fee is required to play. It covers items like insurance, maintenance and program costs as well as future capital projects like fencing, lighting and court resurfacing – to keep the courts in great shape! The following Fees for the 2023 season are:

Youth (under 18): $60

Adult: $110

Family (including 2 adults & 3 youths): $200

One time Guest fee for non members: $15

Contact the club at tennisalmonte@gmail.com with any questions.

See you on the courts!