Repurpose your clothing workshops

This winter, the Centre For Creative Living is once again offering workshops under the direction of Ingrid Hamster Harris to help you repurpose or redesign your clothing. This time we will offer two four-week classes.

The first, starting January 12th, will focus on creating a pattern to suit your body type that you can apply to tops, dresses, coats etc.

The second, starting February 8th, will do the same, this time applicable to trousers.

These classes will help you understand the basics about how to measure your body accurately, create an all-purpose pattern and use darts and seams effectively using the pattern. A basic mock-up will be created, made from recycled or inexpensive fabric .

Each class will be limited to six participants. Cost $150.

After registration you will receive a list of supplies to bring, which includes a sewing machine (we will help you with basic cleaning!)

Both classes will be held on Friday mornings from 9:00 a.m. to noon, in the St. Paul’s Anglican Church hall on Clyde Street, Almonte.

The first class registration here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/774913084897?aff=oddtdtcreator

The second class registration here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/774915742847?aff=oddtdtcreator

For more information please email cfcl@stpaulsalmonte.ca.