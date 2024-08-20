Richard “George” Nightingale — obituary

Richard “George” Nightingale passed away peacefully on August 18, 2024 at Manotick Place Retirement Community, at the age of 89. George is predeceased by first wife Enid, second wife Mary, sisters Joan Baltare and Hilda Cross, and brother Peter (Elaine). He is survived by his brother Bud (Bunty), sons, Richard, Paul (Kim Beahen), Peter (Liane) and his grandchildren Matthew, Callum, Graham, Owen, Emily, Miles, and Violet and host of nieces, nephews and loving friends in Canada and England.

George was born in Toronto in 1935 and moved back with his family a few years later to England. After graduating from Durham University, and marrying Enid in 1963, George returned to Canada in 1965, taking a job as a teacher in Almonte, ON. Together, George and Enid raised their three sons while finding many ways to contribute to their community.

George eventually became the head of the Almonte District High School (ADHS) Science department and is fondly remembered by generations of ADHS students. He coached many sports teams at ADHS and co-founded the Almonte community soccer club, where again, he left a positive impression on many young players over the decades. An avid sports lover, George himself played soccer in his younger years and tennis into his early 80s. George retired in 1994 and enjoyed his favourite pastimes watching and playing sports, singing in the choir, performing plays, writing short stories & poetry, reading, taking long walks, and spending time with family.

He found love, happiness, and contentment once more with Mary, his second wife. They shared their love of choir, family, and laughter for over 10 years. George is remembered with great affection by the Playfair family for the years that they shared together.

“Let Nothing You Dismay” was his approach to life. He will be fondly remembered for his wit, his gentle caring spirit and unfailing good will towards others.

Service to be held Saturday August 24th at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Almonte, ON. Visitation will begin at 12pm, with a service at 1pm and reception to follow. Internment will take place following reception at Saint Paul’s Anglican Cemetery. Donations to St. Paul’s Almonte are greatly appreciated.