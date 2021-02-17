by Susan Hanna

This hearty vegetarian salad from NYT Cooking combines savory, sweet and tart flavours. Toss cauliflower with hot pepper flakes, coriander, turmeric, salt and pepper and roast for about 25 minutes. While the cauliflower roasts, make the vinaigrette: a combination of shallot, raisins, preserved lemon, vinegar, honey, oil, salt and pepper. Brown the halloumi in a skillet. To serve, toss arugula with some vinaigrette and top with cauliflower, halloumi and avocado. Drizzle with more vinaigrette and sprinkle with parsley. Cook’s note: I used baby spinach instead of baby arugula. To make a quick version of home-made preserved lemon, use a vegetable peeler to remove five long strips of lemon zest from a lemon. Squeeze the lemon into a small bowl and add the zest. Stir in a ½ tsp (2.5 ml) salt and ½ tsp (2.5 ml) sugar and let stand for about 30 minutes. Chop the zest finely and add back to the juice before using.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the dried spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. Check the raisins for sulfites and the preserved lemon and halloumi for additives. I used Eden Organic red wine vinegar. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 large head cauliflower (about 2 pounds/900 g), cut into 1 ½ -inch (3.8-cm) wedges

½ cup (125 ml) olive oil

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) red-pepper flakes

1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) ground coriander

¾ teaspoon (3.75 ml) ground turmeric

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 small shallot, minced (about 1/3 cup/85 ml)

¼ cup (60 ml) golden raisins

1 large preserved lemon, seeded, halved, seeded, then very thinly sliced (about 3 tablespoons/45 ml)

1 tablespoon (15 ml) red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon (5 ml) honey

1 (8-ounce/226 g) block halloumi

6 ounces (170 g) baby arugula (about 8 packed cups/2 L)

1 large ripe avocado, halved, pitted and diced

1 cup torn fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves and tender sprigs

Preparation:

Heat oven to 425 degrees F (218 C) and set a large rimmed baking sheet on the middle rack. In a large bowl, toss the cauliflower with 3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil, the hot pepper flakes, coriander, turmeric, 1 ½ (7.5 ml) teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon (5 ml) pepper. Transfer to the hot baking sheet, spread in an even layer and roast until browned in spots and crisp-tender, tossing once halfway through, 20 to 25 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, stir together the shallot, raisins, preserved lemon, vinegar and honey with 3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil, ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) salt and ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) pepper. Set aside. Prepare the halloumi: Cut the halloumi into 3/4-inch (1.9-cm) cubes and pat dry using a kitchen towel or paper towels. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high. Add the halloumi cubes and cook, stirring frequently, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. (You’ll want to be fairly attentive, flipping frequently, as you want to make sure the cubes toast without burning or melting.) Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with pepper. Toss the arugula with half the vinaigrette until lightly coated and divide among plates or shallow bowls. Top with the cauliflower, halloumi and avocado. Drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette, sprinkle with parsley and serve immediately.

From New York Times Cooking