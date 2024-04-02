Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Spicy Caramelized Shrimp with Lemongrass

by Susan Hanna This delicious recipe from NYT...

Martin Phillips — obituary

Phillips, Martin David On March 29, 2024, Martin...

Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, April 7

The dance is from 2 pm till...
The BillboardSeats still available for Union Hall Pancake Breakfast April 7!

Seats still available for Union Hall Pancake Breakfast April 7!

Our new system of pre-booking for Union Hall’s famous Pancake Breakfast is working well!  Many people have booked their spots for one of five time slots between 8:00 a.m. and noon on Sunday, April 7 at 1984 Wolf Grove Road (corner of Tatlock Road).

Enjoy generous portions of pancakes, ham or sausages, baked beans and blueberries, with maple syrup (courtesy Fortune Farms), accompanied by fruit juice, tea and Equator coffee. Gluten-free option available. 

Book your time slot through Tickets Please (www.ticketsplease.ca). and be sure of a seat to avoid the line-up.  If that doesn’t work for you, contact Linda at camponi@storm.ca or 613-256-2277, and your reservation will be recorded for the time you select.  Don’t delay – some of the time slots are almost full!

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper that does not accept paid advertising.




