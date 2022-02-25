Secondhand Stories raises $20k for local animal sanctuary

Unique fundraising idea becomes a financial lifeline, donating $20,000 for farm animals in need.

On February 20th, 2022 the founder of Secondhand Stories, Liz Wheeler, and co-founders of The Sweet Sanctuary, Sarah Hogg and Steven Jorens, met at the sanctuary farm grounds in Mississippi Mills for a big-cheque hand-off celebrating $20,000 raised.

Established just 15 months ago, Secondhand Stories is a registered non-profit online used book shop based out of the Carlington neighbourhood of Ottawa. It is a passion project that aims to bring the reading and animal-loving community together to make a positive impact. The books, which are donated by members of the public, sell for $5 each and 100% of the profits are donated to local farm animal rescue The Sweet Sanctuary. In a little over a year, Secondhand Stories has sold over 6,000 books through a combination of online and in-person book sales raising a grand total of $20,000.

When asked about the impact this donation has made, Hogg said “As a young charity we rely on the generosity of our donors, and Secondhand Stories helps make this life saving work possible. Most recently, we had the opportunity and the resources to rescue a piglet we named Lola, and provide her the forever home she deserved.”

Founded in 2018, The Sweet Sanctuary provides a permanent home to horses and farmed animals suffering injury, neglect, abuse, or abandonment. Located just outside of the Nation’s Capital in Mississippi Mills, Ontario, the sanctuary sits on 85 acres of safe haven. Including a magical pig forest, goat mountain, and sprawling pastures, the sanctuary is currently home to 38 animals and growing. The Sweet Sanctuary Animal Rescue is a registered Canadian charity.

“I can’t think of another place more deserving, or more compassionate. The Sweet Sanctuary is a safe refuge for animals who have nowhere else to turn”, said Wheeler. “With every book sold I think of Lola the piglet, who jumped from a transport truck and was abandoned at the side of the road. It warms my heart knowing the money raised from this initiative can allow The Sweet Sanctuary to rescue animals like her, without worrying about finances as much.” Lola, now 6 months old, enjoys her days napping in a shared cottage with another pig, Arnie, and frolocking free amongst the trees and snow.

As for the future, Secondhand Stories now has an even bigger goal: grow their support base and raise $50,000 by the end of 2022.