Our October trip has changed from the Museum of Nature to take advantage of the changing leaves and fresh apples!

Join us on Sunday October 6th for a scenic drive out to Calabogie to ride chairlifts up the mountain for a view of the fall colours. Pack a lunch and enjoy a picnic at the mountain! Afterwards we will head to MacLaren Orchards to stock up on fresh apples and

apple goodies!

Be sure to register by October 4th through email at vbova@carebridge.ca or call 613-256-1031 ext 216.