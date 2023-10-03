Session on reducing waste in your home or business, October 20

The Carleton Place Environmental Advisory Committee (CPEAC), in cooperation with the Carleton Place Chamber of Commerce, present – Waste Not! Waste Reduction and Composting in your Home, Business and Community.

October is Circular economy month, week three is Waste Reduction Week, and the 20th is Food Waste Friday! Come and learn more about what we can do to reduce waste and create a healthier, more sustainable community.

Friday, October 20th

10 am to 11:30 am

At the Town Hall Auditorium, 175 Bridge Street.

Admission is free, but pre-registration is required.

Register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/723350289187

Three presentations:

Peter Landry- on Waste Reduction Strategies for Small Businesses and Organizations.

Environmental Consultant Peter Landry will explore the benefits and challenges of Zero Waste for municipalities and businesses and offer practical tips on how to get started.

Peter is an environmental consultant with 29 years of experience as an auditor, trainer, and business/systems analyst. He has been the director of his own company, Viridis Environmental Inc. since 1994 and is based in Ottawa. Peter has completed projects across Canada and has managed or personally completed over 800 waste audits encompassing all regulated sectors.

Peter is a certified Environmental Professional (EP) specializing in Waste Management and holds a master’s Certificate in Business Analysis from the Schulich School of Business at York University and a Bachelor of Environment and Resource Studies from the University of Waterloo.

Climate Network Lanark (CNL) – On Reducing Organic Waste in Our Community.

A panel of speakers from CNL, including Chair Scott Hortop and co-founder Susan Brandum, will paint a picture of the extent of greenhouse gas emissions caused by organic waste and explain how these models could improve soil health while reducing emissions by returning carbon underground. The panel will open a discussion of how the shift to Extended Producer Responsibility for recyclables could create new opportunities for reducing organic waste across Lanark County.

Just Good Compost

This presentation introduces Just Good Compost, a unique approach to community composting that is designed for smaller, rural municipalities.

Just Good Compost (JGC) is a new service that picks up kitchen scraps from households and food service businesses every week and turns them into high quality compost for its customers. It is a social enterprise that employs local people with intellectual challenges.

It was founded by Dr. William Affleck, a Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Ottawa, who, like his wife Kelley, grew up in farm country outside of Almonte. Moving back in 2021 to raise their family, they were surprised by the lack of composting options available in Lanark County. Just Good Compost was started to fill this gap. Having received great support in Almonte they are excited to be coming to Carleton Place in October of 2023.

We hope you can join us for this enlightening and informative event!

For more information, contact Barbara Purdy at cpeac@townofcarletonplace.ca