Short term rental in CP

Thursday, October 24, 2024
Carleton Place – Short term – Walk to town/groceries. 6 months rental. Renovated 1 bedroom plus large den/home office approx. 560 s.f. garden setting-century home at 33 Napoleon Street. Walk to Available immediately month-to-month, partially furnished possible as negotiated. Perfect interim housing – clean and bright, large south facing windows. Highly functional kitchen has full cooktop and counter top oven.  Washer/dryer in unit. Private entrance, set back off street with ample private parking for 2 vehicles. $1800/month unfurnished. Utilities separately metered (Hydro, Enbridge, Bell Internet, Water/Sewer). Contact us at ariotto@aol.com for more information.

