Silent Crisis: Why so many young boys and men are struggling with their mental health

Learning Again in Almonte presents a crucial lecture addressing the Silent CrisisWhy so many young boys and men are struggling with their mental health. From impulse control disorders to substance use, anxiety and suicide, we are confronting a serious mental health epidemic. Well-known in Almonte as the founder of Just Good Compost, Dr. Will Affleck, a psychiatrist with a keen interest in this demographic, will shed light on this issue and what can be done in the healthcare system and at home to alleviate the stresses for these young men and their families.

Join us for an enlightening talk on Wednesday March 27, 2024 at 7pm at the  Almonte Branch of Mississippi Mills Public Library

Admission is by donation but registration is required. Save your space at learningagainalmonte.ca

