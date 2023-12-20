SING in 2024 with Almonte’s Rhythm & Song! Community Choir

Fresh off the tour bus from singing at Almonte’s Xmas Farmer’s Market, Rhythm & Song! is entering its ninth season in 2024. We welcome singers of all stripes, abilities and ages. Songs from the pop, folk, roots and world traditions are taught in a call and response method. Harmony parts are introduced and reviewed each week, with lyrics and vocal tracks made available for those who like to sing along between sessions. We do not use sheet music or work towards a concert. We sing to improve our voices, for fun, a sense of well-being, and to connect with others.

Thinking of gifting an experience to someone who likes to sing? Gift certificates are available.

What can I expect?

Each week we begin with a short warm-up, move to shorter easy-to-learn songs with harmony parts, and a longer song or two, with some rhythm exercises thrown in to keep the brain neurons firing. Vocal and group singing tips are built into the each session. We sing and laugh a lot.

WINTER SESSION

Tuesday AFTERNOONS, Jan. 9 to Jan. 30 – four-weeks only

Almonte Old Town Hall, 3rd floor auditorium

Fee: $60

If you’re a little unsure, this is a good opportunity to come and try singing with us for a few weeks to get your feet wet.

SPRING SESSIONS

Tuesday AFTERNOONS Feb. 27 to May 28

1 – 2:30pm

Almonte Old Town Hall Auditorium, 3rd floor

Fee: $190.00

Or

Thursday EVENINGS Feb. 29 – May 30

7 – 8:30pm

Social Hall, Almonte United Church

106 Elgin St.

Fee: $190.00

Once registered, you are welcome to sing once or twice in any given week for the single fee. This works for those who miss sessions or who want to sing more often and encourages cross-pollination between groups! Pre-register by name only to randsalmonte@gmail.com.

All details and more info can be found at www.jennifernoxon.com/choir.