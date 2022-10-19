Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

“Cold Edge of Heaven” — book review

I am not much of a reader....

Sketchy Santa — Take Two!

Humm Team Productions is delighted to announce...

“The Battle of Pakenham: What Really Happened,” November 9

Join the North Lanark Historical Society online...
The BillboardSketchy Santa — Take Two!

Sketchy Santa — Take Two!

Humm Team Productions is delighted to announce that they will be presenting Sketchy SantaTake Two on November 11, 12, 17 & 18 at 7:30pm, and on November 13 & 19 at 2pm.

With its perfect blend of sketches, songs, puppets, heartwarming community feel-good moments and screaming elves, Sketchy Santa is sure to leave you laughing your way through the holidays.

Delight in the sultry vocal stylings of Ed Lawrence singing Blue Christmas (dressed as the ghost of Elvis, no less)!

Learn how Dr. James Naismith tamed the “dark desires” of randy university lads!

Discover the mysterious secret of The Clayton Rhombus and its eccentric inhabitants!

If the above makes no sense to you whatsoever, then the obvious solution is to buy your tickets right now from Tickets Please so you can come and find out what they’re up to. And if you purchase them before midnight on October 31 you save $5 with their early bird pricing (don’t be a late bird.) Adults only please, due to some sexy Santa shenanigans and rogue puppeteers.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone