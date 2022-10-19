Humm Team Productions is delighted to announce that they will be presenting Sketchy Santa —Take Two on November 11, 12, 17 & 18 at 7:30pm, and on November 13 & 19 at 2pm.

With its perfect blend of sketches, songs, puppets, heartwarming community feel-good moments and screaming elves, Sketchy Santa is sure to leave you laughing your way through the holidays.

Delight in the sultry vocal stylings of Ed Lawrence singing Blue Christmas (dressed as the ghost of Elvis, no less)!

Learn how Dr. James Naismith tamed the “dark desires” of randy university lads!

Discover the mysterious secret of The Clayton Rhombus and its eccentric inhabitants!

If the above makes no sense to you whatsoever, then the obvious solution is to buy your tickets right now from Tickets Please so you can come and find out what they’re up to. And if you purchase them before midnight on October 31 you save $5 with their early bird pricing (don’t be a late bird.) Adults only please, due to some sexy Santa shenanigans and rogue puppeteers.