by Susan Hanna

This recipe from NYT Cooking is quick, easy and delicious. Brown chicken skin side down, flip, add sliced a sliced chile and continue cooking until the chicken in cooked through. Remove the chicken from the skillet. Off heat, add honey and vinegar to the chicken fat in the skillet and combine. Dress torn greens with some of the sauce and serve the rest over the chicken.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use pure honey. Allen’s apple cider vinegar is additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 pounds (900 g) bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (4 to 6 thighs)

Kosher salt and pepper

1 tablespoon (15 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 small hot chile, thinly sliced (such as jalapeño, Fresno or serrano), or to taste

1 large bunch or head of hearty greens, such as escarole, mustard greens or kale (about 6 ounces/170 g)

2 tablespoons (30 ml) honey

1 tablespoon (15 ml) apple cider vinegar

Preparation:

Pat the chicken thighs dry with a paper towel, then season both sides with salt and pepper. Drizzle the olive oil into a large skillet, then add the chicken thighs skin side down. Set over medium heat and cook, without moving them, until the skin is crisp and deep golden brown, about 15 minutes. If you can’t stand leaving the chicken untouched for this long, use your tongs to press the chicken down into the pan, which promotes even browning. Flip the thighs over and swirl the chile into the rendered chicken fat. Cook until the meat is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, stem and tear the hearty greens into big bite-size pieces. In a big bowl, toss them with salt and pepper. Transfer the chicken to serving plates, leaving the fat in the pan. Off the heat, stir the honey and vinegar into the fat until the honey’s melted and everything’s combined. Dress the greens with enough of the sauce to lightly coat, seasoning with salt and pepper as needed. (Feel free to eat the chile peppers or leave them behind.) Serve the chicken with the salad, spooning more sauce over the chicken and salad as desired.

From NYT Cooking