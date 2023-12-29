Special gentle yoga “karma” class – January 3, 2024!

A great way to begin a new year – class is suitable for all levels – No experience necessary

COST: By donation – all proceeds will go to the Lanark Food Bank

LOCATION: Almonte Old Town Hall (3rd Floor Auditorium)

TIME: 10AM – 11 AM

As you age it is more important than ever to take a proactive approach to your health. It is not too late to maintain and improve your strength, flexibility and balance – all of which are critical to living an active and independent life!

We work gently to increase range of motion and strength in shoulders, back, hips, knees and legs; to develop better balance through a number of postures, while building core and breath awareness. Props, including blocks, yoga straps and a chair are available. We end the class with a relaxing guided meditation.

Note: All you need to bring is a yoga mat. We will do a number of seated and standing postures, so you need to be able to get up off the floor.

Register: alisontait5@gmail.com

I am a fully certified (ERYT-200, RYT 500) yoga teacher with over 10 years of yoga teaching experience. My goal is to make the practice of yoga accessible and enjoyable to students of all ages. I teach regularly at Beyond Yoga in Kanata and the Olde Forge Community Centre in Ottawa …and now, in my new hometown – Almonte!

“May we have the courage to always keep up…and the wisdom to always let go”