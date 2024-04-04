Spring into Yoga with Alison! Gentle yoga & balance 50+

New session: Wednesdays, April 10 – May 15, 2024

These gentle yoga classes are designed for people who want to maintain and improve their strength, flexibility and ability to balance. We work to increase range of motion and strength in shoulders, back, hips, knees and legs; to develop better balance through a number of postures, while building core and breath awareness. Props, including blocks, yoga straps and a chair are available. All you need to bring is your yoga mat! The class ends with a relaxing, guided meditation.

The level 1 class is best suited to those who have little or no experience in yoga. The level 2 classes are for those who have some experience in yoga or a regular fitness practice.

Location: Almonte Old Town Hall (3 rd Floor Auditorium)

Floor Auditorium) Dates: Wednesdays, April 10 – May 15 (no class April17)

Time: 9:30am – 10:30am (level 2)

11:00am – 12:00pm (level 1)

Cost: $15 per class or $65 for 5 class series

Please send e-transfer or pay by cash/cheque at the first class

Register: alisontait5@gmail.com or (613) 292-9446

Please indicate which class level you prefer

I am a certified Yoga Alliance yoga teacher (ERYT-500) with 15 years of yoga teaching experience. My goal is to make the practice of yoga accessible and enjoyable to students of all ages. I teach regularly at Beyond Yoga in Kanata, the Olde Forge Community Centre in Ottawa …and now in Almonte!

“What you focus on, grows”