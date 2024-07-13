Vaia Dimas is new director of AGH FVM Foundation

Vaia Dimas, Manager of Corporate Development at CHEO Foundation, to take over as Executive Director of AGH FVM Foundation

The Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor (AGH FVM) Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Vaia Dimas to the position of Executive Director. Dimas brings over 20 years of experience in hospital fundraising. She comes to the Foundation from the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) Foundation where she has been Manager of Corporate Development since 2022. Prior to that, she was a Senior Development Officer at the CHEO Foundation since 2005. She also worked as a Donor Officer with the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation from 2002 to 2005.

“We’re very happy to welcome Vaia to the Foundation,” said Seth Richards, Chair of the AGH FVM Foundation Board., “The board looks forward to working with her and our great staff to build on the Foundation’s recent successes.”

Dimas begins with the Foundation Monday, July 22, 2024. She brings a passion for working in healthcare and spoke during the interviews of how she wants to help ensure patients and their families can access the very best care in the region. Her talent in relationship-building complements her strengths in strategic planning as well as fundraising and business development.

“I am excited and honoured to join the Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor Foundation as its new Executive Director,” said Dimas. “I’m eager to serve this wonderful community and I’m committed to working with the wonderful staff, boards, physicians and supporters that make the Hospital and Manor great! Together we will continue to foster and build upon the Foundation’s robust and meaningful relationships and inspire generosity to fuel our mission.”

Dimas is keen to make her surrounding community a better place. Volunteering with Dress for Success Ottawa, Camp Quality and her local church and Hellenic community, only invigorates her commitment to helping others. In her downtime, you will find Vaia going on adventures with her husband and their dog.