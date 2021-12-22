by Susan Hanna

This absolutely delicious recipe from Canadian Living is inspired by the Alsation flammekueche, a pizza-like savoury tart cooked over a wood fire. Cook pancetta until crispy, set aside and then cook the onion. Cut a baguette in half lengthwise and top each half with a mixture of crème fraîche and quark, top with onions, pancetta and Swiss cheese. Bake for about 10 minutes, sprinkle with chives and serve. Cook’s note: I couldn’t find crème fraîche or quark so I substituted sour cream and cream cheese.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for pancetta preserved with celery salt instead of nitrites. I used an Ace Bakery baguette, which is additive free, No Name sour cream and Arla organic cream cheese. Look for Swiss cheese that does not contain colour or additives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

5 oz (140 g) pancetta

1 large onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 baguette, halved lengthwise

¾ cup (187 ml) crème fraiche or sour cream

¾ cups (187 ml) quark cheese or cream cheese

Pepper

1 cup (250 ml) shredded Swiss cheese

4 teaspoons (20 ml) chopped fresh chives

Preparation:

In skillet, cook pancetta over medium heat, stirring often, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towel-lined plate; set aside. In same skillet, add onion and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375°F (190°C); line baking sheet with parchment paper. Place baguette halves cut side up on prepared baking sheet. In small bowl, combine crème fraîche and quark; season with pepper. Spread over baguette halves. Top with onions, reserved pancetta and Swiss cheese. Bake until cheese is melted and beginning to brown, about 10 minutes. Transfer baguette halves to cutting board and cut into thirds. Sprinkle with chives.

From Canadian Living