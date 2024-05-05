The BillboardSt George’s quilt show and tea, May 11 St George’s quilt show and tea, May 11 May 5, 2024 Saturday May 11th, 2024 11:30am to 3:30pm $15.00 2786 Tatlock Road, Clayton For Information call: 613-256-9010 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Stir It Up Collective: Free yoga workshop, May 18 May 4, 2024 Social swing dance in friendly Almonte, May 23 May 3, 2024 Mother’s Day Tea at North Lanark Regional Museum May 1, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest St George’s quilt show and tea, May 11 May 5, 2024 Stir It Up Collective: Free yoga workshop, May 18 May 4, 2024 Douglas Ryan — obituary May 4, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – May 4, 2024 May 1, 2024 LANARK LIT Writing Competition May 3, 2024 Net-Work Vernissage at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum May 3, 2024 From the Archives Gardening in Almonte: All the Dirt on Soil! Maple Season review from Fulton’s Sugar Camp Aaron Francis' summer Soulpepper experience Spring hike on Blueberry Mountain with Thoreau A cold night in Almonte, circa 1880 Home Hospice North Lanark announces a second satellite office Mills Community Support received donation from Christian Labour Association of Canada Solstice fire warmed hearts and hands