Tuesday, October 7, 2025
St. Mary's Annual Fall Tea & Bazaar, November 1

“Jane Austen Wrecked My Life” — film, October 19

The second fall showing of the Mississippi...

What Is That … Infrequent Visitor?

August was a good month at our...
St. Mary’s Annual Fall Tea & Bazaar, November 1

Annual Fall Tea & Bazaar

Hosted by St. Mary’s Catholic Women’s League

Saturday, November 1st, 2025

Civitan Hall, 500 Almonte St., Almonte

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

