The BillboardSt. Mary's Annual Fall Tea & Bazaar, November 1 St. Mary's Annual Fall Tea & Bazaar, November 1 October 7, 2025 Annual Fall Tea & Bazaar Hosted by St. Mary's Catholic Women's League Saturday, November 1st, 2025 Civitan Hall, 500 Almonte St., Almonte 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm