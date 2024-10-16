Still tickets for Lynne Hanson at Union Hall!

Once again, Union Hall is proud to be hosting live music as part of the annual Festival of Small Halls, in a matinee performance on Sunday, October 20.

Join us at the hall, at 1984 Wolf Grove Road at Tatlock Road, for a concert featuring Lynne Hanson, a two-time Canadian Folk Music Award winner known for her high energy, roots guitar-driven performances.

Too tough for folk and too blues-influenced for country, LYNNE HANSON’s brand of porch music with a little red dirt can turn on a dime from a sunshine, blue sky ballad to a full on thunderstorm of gritty Americana swamp from one song to the next. Her hard living music has garnered her the nickname “Canada’s own Queen of Americana.” And while her deep, bluesy croon has drawn comparisons to Lucinda Williams and Gillian Welch, it’s the poetry of her lyrics that really sets her apart.

Enjoy Union Hall’s legendary hospitality at this cozy venue. There will be a fire in the woodstove to keep off the chill, and Equator coffee and homemade goodies on offer by free-will donation. Doors open at 2:30, showtime 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are still available at https://festivalofsmallhalls.frontgatetickets.com.

For more information, contact Linda at camponi@storm.ca.