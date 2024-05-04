Stir It Up Collective: Free yoga workshop, May 18

On Saturday, May 18th from 9:00 till noon, Almonte’s own Anna Egan will be returning to the Almonte Old Town Hall to lead a yoga class. Anna, an experienced yoga instructor, will lead us through a one-hour yoga session for people at all levels, from beginners to experienced practitioners. Anna is also a Registered Psychotherapist working from a therapeutic orientation that integrates somatic approaches to healing.

The event is being sponsored by the Stir It Up Collective, a Lanark County non-profit organization working to raise awareness about human trafficking and what we can do to support people who have been subjected to sexual abuse and exploitation in our community.

After the yoga session, Marita Smith will conduct a short workshop intended to get participants thinking about how they might respond to a disclosure of sexual abuse or assault, or if they had concerns that someone they knew had been exploited or abused. Marita has worked as a pediatric Registered Nurse for over a decade, specializing as a Forensic Nurse Examiner for children and youth affected by sexualized violence including sexual abuse/assault and trafficking. In 2021 she became a sexual health educator and has worked since to provide health care providers and the broader community with a trauma-informed, evidence-based intersectional perspective on sexual health, abuse prevention and care.

Plan to arrive around 9:00 to settle in for the yoga session, which will begin at 9:30. Please bring a mat if you have one – we will have a few on hand for those who don’t. Water, coffee, tea and treats will be provided.

This is a free event but any donations to help fund the work that Stir It Up Collective is doing are always welcome.