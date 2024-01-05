Friday, January 5, 2024
Stir It Up Collective yoga workshop, Saturday January 13th

Join us on Saturday, January 13th at the Almonte Old Town Hall for a yoga class and a discussion about somatic healing, sponsored by the Stir It Up Collective, a non-profit organization engaged in raising awareness in our community about human trafficking.

The yoga class will be one hour in length.  People of all levels from complete beginners to experienced practitioners are welcome. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your yoga mat if you have one – if not, we will have some extras on hand.  Water, coffee, tea and snacks will be provided.

Plan to arrive around 9:00 a.m. to get settled in.  The one-hour yoga session, led by Anna Egan, will begin at 9:30.  Afterwards, there will be a conversation about yoga and somatic healing, and recovery from trauma.  This will be followed by a time to mix and enjoy the refreshments provided.

This is a free event, but donations to help fund Stir It Up’s work are always welcome.

For more information, contact info@stiritupcollective.ca.

