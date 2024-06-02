Take a seat on the bus to support ending intimate partner violence, June 28

IPV has been declared an epidemic by over 100 municipalities in Ontario! This bus trip gives all interested persons the chance to learn what has improved since the inquest into the death of 3 precious women in the Barry’s Bay area and what hasn’t improved. Anastasia Kuzyk, Nathalie Warmerdam and Carol Culleton were murdered on September 22, 2015 by Basil Borutski (deceased).

The inquest made dozens of recommendations. Where are we in the journey to make life safe for those who live with or are affected by IPV? What Now Lanark County is a grass roots movement. Friends and neighbours got together to do something about IPV! Thus far we have hosted events to inform, educate and raise the profile of what needs to be done to be safe in our communities and homes. Discussing and learning is key to seeing change happen. Please join us on June 28!