AGH to implement paid parking

$5 daily rate effective mid-August 2025; revenue directly reinvested into patient care

The Mississippi River Health Alliance (MRHA) is aligning paid parking processes across its sites. As part of this initiative, Almonte General Hospital (AGH) will introduce a gated parking system with a $5 daily fee, effective mid-August 2025. This standard fee covers a 24-hour period, including in/out access.

This update brings AGH in line with Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital (CPDMH) and most hospitals across Ontario, ensuring a consistent, fair experience for patients and visitors across all MRHA hospital sites. All revenue collected from parking fees will be reinvested directly into patient care, hospital operations, and facility maintenance. This funding helps support the long-term sustainability of local health services and helps to keep high-quality care close to home.

“This was a careful and considered decision made to protect the services and infrastructure our patients, residents, and families rely on,” said Brad Harrington, MRHA President & CEO. “The revenue generated will stay right here in our hospitals, directly supporting the continued delivery of high-quality care across our region, where it is most needed.”

Key Details for Patients and Visitors:

Implementation: mid-August 2025 (exact go-live date to be announced shortly)

mid-August 2025 (exact go-live date to be announced shortly) Parking Rate: $5 per 24-hour period (includes in/out access)

$5 per 24-hour period (includes in/out access) Payment Method: CPDMH Emergency Department lot: Credit/debit only AGH/FVM Visitor & Staff Lots (including the Family Health Team lot): Credit/Debit only and Staff parking pass access CPDMH Visitor and Staff Lots: Coin-operated and Staff badge access

Value Passes Available: Weekly, monthly, and annual options for frequent visitors

Weekly, monthly, and annual options for frequent visitors Fairview Manor: One complimentary parking pass per resident (pass must be displayed in FVM Lot #4)

While parking fees are new to AGH, CPDMH has maintained a fee structure for many years. This will create consistency across all sites, while remaining among the lowest hospital parking rates in the region.

The MRHA recognizes that parking fees may be a concern for some patients and families and is committed to working with them to ensure parking costs do not become a barrier to accessing care.

“We understand that parking changes can be inconvenient, but this decision is rooted in our responsibility to maintain safe, high-quality care across all our sites,” added Harrington. “This change helps protect the future of local health care and ensures that patient care remains our top priority. We’re committed to making this transition as smooth and transparent as possible.”

Organizations operating on the AGH site, such as Fairview Manor, Ottawa Valley Family Health Team, LifeLabs, and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, will also be impacted by this update. To inquire about weekly, monthly, or annual Value Parking Passes, please email agh.info@mrha.ca.

Community members may have noticed new signage and other preparations in recent weeks. Neighbourhood residents near AGH have received direct communication about possible impacts, including increased street parking. Designated drop-off zones, accessible parking spaces, and restricted areas will be actively monitored to ensure proper use.

To stay updated on the MRHA news and developments, visit www.MRHA.ca or follow MRHA on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.