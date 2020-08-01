The Mississippi Mills Public Library is open again! In order to keep everyone safe, please be prepared to follow the guidelines listed below.

If you are ill, please stay home. We are not charging late fees at this time.

Face coverings/masks that securely cover the nose, mouth, and chin are mandatory.

Visitors will use the hand sanitizer in the lobby before entering the library.

Everyone must maintain a safe 2-metre distance from others.

Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Our open hours have been adjusted to accommodate new service levels. To start, Seniors Times at both branches are offered – a time when only seniors and vulnerable residents will have access to the library. There will be staff available to help with any reading suggestions.

Contact-free pick up service will continue at designated times so residents can still place holds and get material without having to browse the collections.

Following are the new reopening hours.

Almonte

Monday 1 PM – 8 PM Tuesday 4 PM – 8 PM Wednesday 10 AM – 6 PM Thursday 4 PM – 8 PM Friday 10 AM – 5 PM Saturday 10 AM – 2 PM Sunday Closed

SPECIAL HOURS:

Tuesday and Thursday

10 PM-12 PM: Seniors Time

1 PM-3 PM: Pick Up Service Only

Pakenham

Monday Closed Tuesday 4 PM – 8 PM Wednesday 10 AM – 2 PM Thursday 4 PM – 8 PM Friday 1 PM – 5 PM Saturday 10 AM – 2 PM Sunday Closed

SPECIAL HOURS:

Wednesday

3 PM-5 PM: Pick Up Service Only

Thursday

1 PM-3 PM: Seniors Time

Friday

10 AM-12 PM: Pick Up Service Only