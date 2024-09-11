The Lost Cultures of Whales, September 19

Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists Nature Talk

The Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists will begin its new program year with an in-person presentation by Dr. Shane Gero, speaking on the subject of whales. Meetings are held at the Almonte United Church at 106 Elgin Street in Almonte. Meetings begin at 7 pm, with doors open and refreshments available starting at 6:30 pm.

Shane will join us to share stories from thousands of hours he has spent in the company of sperm whales. Shane is a Canadian whale biologist and founder of The Dominica Sperm Whale Project, Scientist-in-Residence at Ottawa’s Carleton University, and a National Geographic Explorer. His science appears in numerous magazines, books, and television; and most recently was the basis for the Emmy Award winning series, Secrets of the Whales.

The Nature Talks series is one of the benefits of MVFN membership. There is an admission fee of $5 for non-members. New members are always welcome. The MVFN membership year extends from April 1 to March 31 of the following calendar year. To join (or renew) your membership, please go to our website, mvfn.ca, and click on the JOIN ONLINE section to complete the membership form.