Turning your leaves to compost

Let’s Do More

Thank you to the many Almonte neighbours who contributed 600 bags of leaves last year. Can you bring us 800 bags this year?

We use your leaves to produce a particular type of compost called fungal dominant compost or leaf mould. It re-enlivens the biology of degraded soil. We shared the fungal dominant compost from 2020 batches with farmers and gardeners with a request that they give us “citizen science” type feedback on how it performed. By regenerating overworked soil and by keeping the organics out of landfills, we all make a concrete step towards addressing the climate challenge.

Compost at home if you can: We don’t want to divert leaves that you would otherwise compost on your own property.

Drop Off – anytime before Nov 27th to 4925 March Road, 1 km east of the Almonte roundabout. Drive past the white house to parking behind. Add to the pile in the yard! Please check with me before coming. Scott Hortop f.r.scott.hortop@gmail.com 1 647 637 8838 (old GTA cell phone). Save the drive to Howie.

Almonte Pickup: I have a small pickup truck with trailer; call/email if you need a pickup in or close to Almonte. We don’t want to cancel the good by burning too much fuel.

Pakenham: For those that live closer to Pakenham than Almonte, please call Alberto 613 255 5509 to arrange to drop off your leaves at his farm,112 Lynx Hollow Road.

Top Secret: We are collaborating with Will Affleck and the Just Good Compost initiative. Extra leaves beyond 800 bags will be used for top secret purposes! See October Humm article page 20

Bags: We have conserved good yard waste bags from last year and you are welcome to take away what you need. Unbagged trailer loads welcome.

Include/Exclude: If the leaves are chopped by your lawn mower and have grass clippings included, both are a big advantage to us. Walnut leaves and pine needles are accepted. Please do not include stones or other woody material; must be choppable by a lawnmower. If you use Roundup or other biocides, please do not bring affected material to us.

Volunteers Wanted – So grateful to Mike Pitcher and Pam Steele for their huge contributions last fall … Chopping leaves and loading the bioreactors is labour intensive. Volunteer help welcomed!

This project is part of the Climate Network Lanark and its Compost Working Group. It is also part of the work of ONfungi.net to discover through citizen science, the potential of fungi in soil to address the climate emergency.

Mississippi Mills Municipal Fall Yard Waste Collection – FYI:

Tuesday, November 22nd – west side of Almonte (garbage collection Wednesday)

Wednesday, November 23rd – Hamlets/Villages of Appleton, Blakeney, Clayton, Pakenham and the following Subdivisions – Pakenham Golf Course, Oakland Cres (Booth), Fairway Cres, Julie Anne Cres, Spruce Cres, Senator (Torok, Emerich) and Heather Cres (Carl Lee, Duncan)

Thursday, November 24th – east side of Almonte (garbage collection Friday) and the following Subdivisions – Whitetail Ridge, Greystone/Stonehome Cres.