The Ten Collective: Third Annual Exhibit of New Paintings



Saturday & Sunday | April 23-24, 2022 | 10am-5pm

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum | Almonte

3 Rosamond St. E, Almonte ON

Artwork in a variety of styles and mediums with a selection of paintings for sale.

Masks are requested to be worn for entry to the show.

Parking and admission to the show are free.

“The overwhelming success of the last two shows and the demand for our work convinced us to mount a third exhibit this year,” said The Ten Collective founder, Eileen Hennemann. “We are very excited about sharing our work with each other’s networks and holding the exhibit once again in a National Historic Site of Canada in Almonte.”

The Ten Collective will present its third exhibit of all new paintings in the

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, 3 Rosamond St. E, Almonte ON

Saturday, April 23 and Sunday April 24, 2022, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.

The Ten Collective Artists

Charles Spratt, Lily Swain, Amelia Ah You, Jill Halliday, Rosemary Leach, Marina Raike, Katherine McNenly, Maria Moldovan, Kaija Savinainen, Eileen Hennemann

https://www.thetencollective.com