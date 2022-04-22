The Third Annual Ten Collective Show | April 23-24, 2022 | 10am-5pm

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum | Almonte

It’s hard to express how happy we are that the Ten Collective show is finally on again. We haven’t seen many of you since 2019! When you arrive, please say hello. And for those who are new, don’t be shy. We love to talk about our work and answer any questions you may have.

While you are in the museum and enjoying the show, please wear a mask. It is very much appreciated by those who are health-challenged with autoimmune issues, elders, and others attending the show. And it’s for your safety as well. We will be watching room capacity and asking visitors to social distance. Thank you for your kind cooperation and care. We look forward to seeing you at the show this weekend, April 23-24, 2022.

MARINA RAIKE and EILEEN HENNEMANN were interviewed about the show on April 14th and 1st by Derick Fage of DayTime, Rogers TV. You can watch the six-minute interviews here: https://www.thetencollective.com/media-and-videos