The time is here, please help spread some holiday cheer!

Carebridge Angel Tree Program

Carebridge Community Support is collecting names of Mississippi Mills children aged 16 and under and seniors aged 65 and older who need assistance this Christmas. To register please call 613-256-4700 or email mlackey@carebridge.ca. The submission deadline is Thursday December 1st.

Cheque or cash donations can be made for the Angel Tree program at the Carebridge office or online at www.carebridge.ca by selecting the “Donate Today” button. Please indicate that your donation is for the “Angel Tree.”

Angel Tree tags for gift shopping will be available after November 14th at the Carebridge office, 67 Industrial Drive Almonte.

Thank you in advance for all your support.

The Lions Club Christmas Food Baskets

The Almonte Lions Club, in partnership with Carebridge Community Support and the Almonte Civitan Club are collecting names of Mississippi Mills residents who need assistance this Christmas. If you or someone you know is in need of a Christmas food basket this year, please phone 613-256-1031 ext. 230 or email info@carebridge.ca to register.

Registration is required to receive a Food Basket, which includes all items for a traditional Christmas dinner. The submission deadline is Thursday December 8th.

Cheque or cash donations for the Christmas Food Baskets can be made to the Almonte Lions Club. You can also donate online at www.facebook.com/AlmonteLionsClub or e-transfer directly to the Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation: almontelcfoundation@gmail.com. To receive a charitable donation receipt, please provide your mailing address.

We thank you for caring about others.