Wednesday, October 16, 2024
The Wizard is… Odd?!

What happens when a father and daughter from the big city become entangled in a small-town theatre troupe’s production of The Wizard of Oz? Find out in The Wizard is… Odd?! — an original comedic musical that celebrates the unique charm of small-town life and the transformative power of theatre and community.

Written by Rob Riendeau, with original tunes and lyrics by Mike McCormick and friends, this show is a love letter to amateur theatre and the interesting characters (both on and off stage) who make it special — and hilarious. Directed by Kris Riendeau and with musical direction by Ian Guenette, it features many of the same talented folks who brought you Spinning Yarns — The Millworkers’ Musical, and Who Stole Christmas from Mississippi Mills. Plus, it’s going to be raising funds for Climate Network Lanark — a terrific local organization whose mission is to bring people together to act on climate change.

The Wizard is… Odd?! opens on November 8 for a two-weekend run at the Almonte Old Town. Tickets are $32 (fees included) for adults and $22 for youth under 18, available from Tickets Please (485–6434). Don’t delay — tickets are going fast for this fun and funny family-friendly show!

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

