November is Tourtiere Month at St. Paul’s Church, 62 Clyde St. We will be selling these delicious 10” pies (beef: pork 2:1) every Friday at 4 pm throughout the month. They are fully cooked to enjoy at once or freeze to serve later. And at the same price as last year – $ 25 each!

Your last chance to pick one up is Friday, December 1.