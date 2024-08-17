Tour of Old Mill Manor in Appleton

Join us at the Old Mill Manor (104 Old Mill Lane, Almonte) for a Home & Garden Tour. Travel through the original home of Robert Teskey, one of the founders of Appleton, while enjoying poolside refreshments and food at the Tiki bar. There are two slot options for this event, Tuesday, August 20th, 4-7 pm or Wednesday, August 21st, 10 am-1 pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/3A8KvR4

Proceeds will go to a historic plaque showcasing the founding of Appleton and historic places of interest as well as the North Lanark Regional Museum.

For further questions or inquiries please contact the North Lanark Regional Museum at nlrmuseum@gmail.com or 613-257-8503.

We hope to see you there!