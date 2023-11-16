Thursday, November 16, 2023
ObituariesTracy Thompson -- obituary

Tracy Thompson — obituary

Thompson, Tracy Lynn

Passed away unexpectedly at her home

on November 13, 2023.

Tracy (nee Giles)

Of Almonte, Ontario

Devoted wife and best friend since Grade 7 to Jamie. Sadly missed by her only son for whom she loved deeply Adam (Jaylynne). Survived by her father Elford Giles and predeceased by her mother Pat. Remembered by sister Donna Fulton (Bill) and her brother Mike (Maeve Dick). Predeceased by her sister Chris. Sister-in-law to Russ Thompson (Sarah) and daughter-in-law to Jack and Debbie Thompson. Proud Aunt to Christa, Tyler, Courtney, Morgan, Emily, Makayla, Brody, Michael, Jordan, Teagan, Harlow, Idalia, Lane, and Aspyn. Missed by her furry companion her dog Jaxy.

Donations in memory of Tracy may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

A Celebration of Tracy’s Life will be held at the Almonte Civitan Hall on Monday, November 20, 2023 from 1pm to 4pm. Memories will be shared by the family and friends at 2pm.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

